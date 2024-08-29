Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolite, Absolute Wonder Woman, kelly thompson

Kelly Thompson Shows Off Hayden Sherman Art For Absolute Wonder Woman

We have a look inside the pages of Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman published by DC Comics.

Article Summary Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman reinvent Wonder Woman in Absolute Wonder Woman, arriving October from DC Comics.

Exclusive interior art from issue #1 reveals a protective facemask and potential facial scarring for Wonder Woman.

High-intensity scenes show Wonder Woman deflecting enemy fire and towering over her adversaries.

Upcoming issues promise epic battles, with Wonder Woman facing the monstrous Harbinger-Prime in Gateway City.

Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics in October as part of a new shared continuity reinvention of the DC Comics Universe. And on her Substack newsletter, Kelly Thompson has been posting snippets. Including Wonder Woman with a protective facemask…

She adds, "We were sort of waiting on approval from DC to show you some of Hayden's absolutely spectacular interiors — and we finally got that go ahead. So I've selected a few (not too spoilery) black and white images from issue 1 to share."

With Absolute Wonder Woman facing down the approaching soldiers with furs. Is that some possible facial scarring under that mask?

Could be. With her wristbands deflecting enemy fire, just like the original Wonder Woman. Then looking down on her enemy.

And as for that last image, adding "This one posted specifically for those of you concerned about her height." Well for that, you could probably blame some of the previous Absolute DC Comics PR…

Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman must be standing on boxes. Here are the solicitations for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and #2.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

THOMPSON & SHERMAN'S RED-HOT REIMAGINING OF WONDER WOMAN UNLEASHES MONSTER MAYHEM! Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

