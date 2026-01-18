Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Bizarro, kevin smith, nick pitarra

Kevin Smith Writes Bizarro: Year None For DC Comics

Kevin Smith Writes Bizarro: Year None for DC Comics with Eric Carrasco and Nick Pitarra for April Fools Day 2026

Article Summary Kevin Smith pens Bizarro: Year None for DC Comics with Eric Carrasco and artist Nick Pitarra in 2026.

The limited series delivers an "indefinitive" origin of Superman’s backwards foe, Bizarro, with a comedic twist.

Jimmy Olsen and Perry White leave the Daily Planet and journey to a bizarre, alternate Metropolis dimension.

Bizarro: Year None blends Smith’s humor and heart with bold, surreal art, launching April Fools Day, 2026.

It does feel like Jerry Seinfeld mainstreamed the concept of Bizarro in American pop culture more than anyone else. Now it's time for another East Coast American comedy icon to take it further as Kevin Smith writes Bizarro: Year None with Eric Carrasco and Nick Pitarra for DC Comics, as the indefinitive origin of Superman's bestest enemy ever. And this comes after a splurge in comic book work from the Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma creator Kevin Smith, revisiting his View Askewniverse over at Dark Horse and now smashing Clerks and Archie Comics together, officially this time. No sign of the conclusion of his Daredevil: Target comic book for Marvel, of course…

"In truly terrible news for fans everywhere—which is to say, incredible—DC today announced Bizarro: Year None, a four-issue limited comic book series exploring the origin of Bizarro, Superman's legendary backwards doppelgänger. From writers Kevin Smith (Green Arrow) and Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), with art and main cover by Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects), Bizarro: Year None delivers the "definitive, indefinitive" origin of DC's beloved backward bad boy. "Me am NOT excited for new comic!" said Bizarro. "Bizarro: Year None am worst thing to happen!"

"The series follows Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen and Clark Kent's boss Perry White as they depart the Daily Planet for a strange adventure in outer space. Their journey leads them to a dimension that mirrors Metropolis in uncanny ways and reveres its legendary newspaper as an article of faith. As they unravel the mystery of this bizarre world, they confront the being behind it all. Is he a misguided Superman fan, an agent of pure chaos, or is he no one at all?"

"Smith and Carrasco bring a blend of humor, heart, and high-concept storytelling to a character whose contradictions have made him a fan-favorite for decades. Pitarra's bold, hyper-detailed artwork grounds the series' surreal tone, giving readers a version of Bizarro's world that feels both familiar and unsettling." With covers by Nick Pitarra, Frank Quitely, Fernando Pasarin and Ibrahim Moustafa, Bizarro: Year None #1 goes on sale on April Fools Day, 2026, and then monthly through to July.

