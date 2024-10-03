Kid Flash: Going Rogue by Steve Foxe & Jerry Gaylord

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Kid Flash

Steve Foxe, lately to be seen amongst Marvel's X-Men and Spider-Man comics, is writing a middle-grade graphic novel with co-creator of Fanboys Vs Zombies, artist Jerry Gaylord, Kid Flash: Going Rogue, out in September next year.

"Kid Flash and his uncle, Barry Allen a.k.a the Flash, team up to teach a teenaged group of rogues—Golden Glider, Pied Piper, Trickster, and The Top—an important lesson. But is Kid Flash the one who has the most to learn? Ace West has it all figured out. He's the fastest guy in National City after all! Well, second fastest if you count his uncle, Barry Allen, aka THE FLASH. But this young superhero has more to learn than he thinks. After messing up one too many missions by getting distracted signing autographs and snapping selfies, Flash takes him and a group of ne'er-do-well kids to a pocket dimension for an intervention. Kid Flash assumes he's there to show the other kids how to use their powers responsibly, but when Flash gets unexpectedly called away on important Justice League business, Kid Flash must learn it takes a lot more than being super to be a hero. From the writer behind the Spider-Ham trilogy, Steve Foxe, with dynamic and action-packed art by Jerry Gaylord, comes a story about a ragtag group of kids who must work together or be doomed to life as the "bad kids".

"Steve Foxe is the Eisner and Ringo Award-nominated writer of many, many comics and children's books including Max in the Middle with Mike Amante, the Spider-Ham trilogy with Shadia Amin, and The Archives of the Unexplained series. He has written for properties like X-Men, Spider-Man, Pokémon, Mario, LEGO City, Justice League, and quite a few more. He lives in the Midwest with his partner and their dog and can run moderately fast, if he warms up first.

"Jerry Gaylord has been a Superman fan all his life, with the cartoons, movies, and comics inspiring him to become an artist and pursue a career as a storyteller. Originally from Oxon Hill, MD, Jerry began his career in comics with Boom! Studios and was nominated for a Harvey Award for his work on Fanboys vs Zombies. He has worked with IDW, Archie Comics, and independent publishers, and exhibits at conventions all over the country. After getting his first shot at storyboarding on Disney XD's Ultimate Spider-Man, Jerry moved to LA to start a full-time career in animation, where he is living the cowabunga lifestyle with his amazing and talented wife, Penelope. He has worked with Warner Bros. Animation, Blizzard Entertainment, and Marvel Studios on the Disney+ series X-Men 97. When Jerry isn't spending time with his family, he still saves just a little time to draw for fun."