Kid Juggernaut #1 Doesn't Print Page 33, Prints Page 32 Twice In Error

If you bought a copy of the Marvel comic book Kid Juggernaut #1 last week, you may have noticed that the comic did not have a page 33 in the printed edition, but instead had a second version of page 32. Marvel has made all copies returnable through comic book stores and will be available in stores tomorrow if you fancy swapping for the right version. Which might also explain why copies of the first issue are selling on eBay for around ten dollars right now.

KID JUGGERNAUT #1

(W) Emily Kim (A) Minkyu Jung, Peter Nguyen (CA) Woo Chul Lee

THE UNSTOPPABLE JUSTIN JIN! The origin story of one of the hottest new characters in the Marvel Universe, Kid Juggernaut of the AVENGERS ACADEMY cast! Just before his mysterious death, Justin's father sent a package to his estranged son containing a fragment of a crimson gem…the gem of Cyttorak! How did it end up in this family's hands? What does Cyttorak want with a sweet baker's boy from Vancouver? And can Doctor Strange help Justin sort out these magical shenanigans before he turns into the instrument of Cyttorak's rage?! Collecting Kid Juggernaut: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #1-6 in print for the first time! RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $6.99

There are a few other issues, something undefined was wrong with the Taurin Clarke variant cover of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #33, which is why just that cover has been delayed from the 14th of May to the 21st. Something similar happened with the West Coast Avengers #7 John Tyler Christopher Negative Space Virgin variant, delayed from tomorrow to the 21st. But since those won't actually hit stories before they are destroyed, there's nothing more any store or reader needs to do… Now, how soon before this double-page Kid Juggernaut becomes a collector's item?

