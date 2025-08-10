Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Christopher Cantwell, Kid Maroon

Kid Maroon Collection Gets A 50,000 Print Run From Vault Comics

Article Summary Kid Maroon collection from Vault Comics gets an impressive 50,000 print run for its release this September.

Follow 12-year-old detective Walden Maroon as he takes on gritty cases in the city of Crimeville.

Created by acclaimed team Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos for a unique noir graphic novel experience.

Described as Mike Hammer meets Encyclopedia Brown, blending hard-boiled crime with coming-of-age drama.

The current Kid Maroon series by Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos published by Vault Comics will get a 50,000 print run for its collection, published at the end of September, far more than the individual issues sold, for the tale of the 12-year-old child detective leaves the simple life in Tiny Falls – where he solved butterfly mysteries – for the brooding, bloody streets of Crimeville.

Kid Maroon by Christopher Cantwell, Adrian F. Wassel, Der-shing Helmer, Victor Santos, Mattia Iacono, Andworld Design, September 23rd, 2025

Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer meets Encyclopedia Brown in the hard-boiled detective adventure KID MAROON, where big city crime and corruption can only be cracked by the Kid – or can it? "Crimeville's always been a lousy scum stain." – Kid Maroon, the world's only hard-boiled boy detective. Two years ago, Walden Maroon outgrew his small town slice of Americana known as Tiny Falls, his loving parents, and the low stakes mysteries involving missing butterflies and stolen cookies. Since then, he's dwelled within the gritty, gangster-ridden cesspit of a city known as Crimeville, where murders, vice, and corruption are the city's bread and butter. Where the unholy trinity of Greed, Squalor, and Despair permeates both the air the citizens breathe and the ground on which they walk – and die. But at 12 years old, Kid is weary. When a string of horrific killings and arsons spring up in the streets, can he crack the case with his quick wits and slingshot? Or does Kid Maroon secretly yearn for what he's never gotten to be … a kid? From bestselling writer Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom, The Blue Flame, Halt and Catch Fire) and star artist Victor Santos (Polar, Violent Love)!

And here is a 16-page preview… almost the entire first issue…

