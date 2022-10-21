Kieron Gillen Introduces Halo Jones Omnibus in 2000AD January Solicits

Rebellion has released their January 2023 solicits and solicitations, though mostly for books shipping in February 2023 and beyond, including a new complete collection of The Ballad Of Halo Jones by Alan Moore and Ian Gibson, with a new introduction by Kieron Gillen,

BALLAD OF HALO JONES OMNIBUS HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221770

(W) Alan Moore, Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Ian Gibson, Barbara Nosenzo

The ultimate edition of Alan Moore and Ian Gibson's feminist space opera! Radical and revolutionary, Rebellion is proud to present Alan Moore and Ian Gibson's ground-breaking science fiction classic in a full color omnibus for the first time! A cultural icon and a high mark for British comics, this timeless tale of one woman's endurance amidst a sea of dead-end and deadly jobs remains one of Alan Moore's most beloved sagas. Restored and lovingly colored by Barbara Nosenzo, and featuring a new introduction by Kieron Gillen and bonus content, The Ballad of Halo Jones remains essential reading.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 49.99

2000 AD NOVEMBER PROG PACK (JAN 2023 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221768

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Mark Harrison

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! 2000 AD surges into the New Year with an amazing line-up of stories – Judge Dredd suspects an old enemy is at large in the city in "The Night Shifter"; war explodes across the cosmos in Proteus Vex: "Crawlspace"; Cyd is a prisoner in The Out Book 3; the second arc of Hope: "In the Shadows" comes to its explosive finale; and there's high-octane robo-violence in Joe Pineapples: "Tin Man"!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 22

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #452

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221769

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nick Percival

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's the start of a stunning new Dredd thriller, plus the latest instalments of Storm Warning, the Dark Judges, Devlin Waugh, and Surfer Book 2. Plus the next chapters of Judge Dredd: Year One and Mega-City Two, interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 10.99

BEST OF 2000 AD VOL 02 (OF 6)

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221771

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Becky Cloonan

The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! An explosive Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd hunts untraceable assassins firing Magic Bullets by Al Ewing and Colin Wilson; even robots get the Red Planet Blues from Alan Moore, Steve Dillon and John Higgins; not even Mega City One's brightest can escape The Vampire Effect; join the front line of the resistance against intergalactic bigots in Gothic masterpiece Nemesis The Warlock! Cover by Becky Cloonan and designer Tom Muller.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 22.99

FERAL & FOE TP VOL 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221773

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) Richard Elson

2000 AD's new sword-and-sorcery hit series from the minds of Dan Abnett and Richard Elson! It is five years after the Last-of-All-War, when the Monarchy succeeded in defeating the Malign Lord. With their leader dead, his minions are scattered, fleeing retribution from the Wretchfinders. Necromancer Bode and warrior Wrath are two such beings, and were offered a deal – hunt and kill their own kind or be declared Feral & Foe. This brand new fantasy series is a must read for fans of Lord of the Rings and Games of Thrones, and players of the legendary Dungeons & Dragons!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

STEEL CLAW COLD TRAIL SUPER PICTURE LIBRARY HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221774

(W) Tom Tully (A / CA) Jesus Blasco

The Steel Claw, Louis Crandell, is assigned by the chief of the Shadow Squad to protect the four most important nuclear scientists as they meet for a secret conference. The assignment goes badly wrong, as the scientists are frozen solid, and their assassin chooses death over arrest The Steel Claw must redeem his reputation and find out who ordered the assassination. This cold war thriller is pure sixties spy adventure story drawn in a graphic noir style by Jesus Blasco.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

VERY BRITISH AFFAIR BEST CLASSIC ROMANCE COMICS HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

NOV221775

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Angel Badia Camps

Rebellion is proud to present the finest romance comics in British history in one spectacular volume! Curated by Eisner-nominated historian and artist David Roach, A Very British Affair charts the stratospheric rise of romance comics in postwar Britain with a selection of the greatest romance comics ever printed in the UK. Featuring an eclectic mix of artists from Spain, Italy, and the UK, this collection unearths the sensual art and emotional writing which delighted generations of comics reader. Featuring over 50 comics stories, many of which have never been reprinted before.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 55