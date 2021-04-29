Kiersten White's First Adult Novel, Hide, To Be A Graphic Novel Too

Hide is the adult novel debut of YA writer Kiersten White, coming soon from Del Rey, about "a troubled young woman who is enticed to enter a reality television 'hide-and-seek' game show in an abandoned amusement park, only to find something truly monstrous lurking within the park's labyrinthine centre."

On Twitter, Kiersten White tweeted "BUCKET LIST ITEM ACHIEVED. I'm so unbelievably thrilled and excited that HIDE will be adapted as a graphic novel with @TenSpeedPress

! More details as we get further in the process, but until then, that unnerving, high pitched, unending squeal you hear is just my happiness."

Kaitlin Ketchum at Ten Speed Press bought the pitch, represented by Kiersten White's agent Michelle Wolfson at Wolfson Literary Agency.

Kiersten White is an American author of fiction for children and young adults. Her first book, Paranormalcy, was published by HarperCollins in 2009. She wrote the New York Times bestseller And I Darken, the first in an trilogy based on a gender-swapped Vlad the Impaler, followed by Now I Rise, and Bright We Burn. She also wrote a Frankenstein retelling, The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein, as well as Buffy The Vampire Slayer novels.

Ten Speed Press is a publishing house founded in Berkeley, California in 1971 by Philip Wood and bought by Random House in February 2009, now part of their Crown Publishing Group division. Ten Speed Press currently publishes 150 books a year under all of its imprints.

Michelle Wolfson formed Wolfson Literary Agency in 2007. Prior to forming her own agency, Michelle spent four years working at other literary agencies. Before that, she spent several years working outside of publishing, in non-profit and then finance, and is actively seeking authors of commercial fiction in the following categories: young adult, mainstream, women's fiction, romance, suspense, and thrillers.