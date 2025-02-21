Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Killer Affairs Of The State II in Boom Studios' May 2025 Solicits

Killer Affairs Of The State II launches in Boom Studios' May 2025 solicits and solicitations... so far, at least.

Now I am not entirely sure how complete these are. There may be more to come. But these are the Boom Studios May 2025 solicits and solicitations being listed through Diamond Comic Distributors as a sub-distributor of Boom Studios through Penguin Random House. With the launch of Killer Affairs Of The State II #1 by Matz and Luc Jacamon, as Something Is Killing The Children finds an answer to life, the universe and everything with #42…

KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #1 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM PRH

MAR250802

MAR250803 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #1 (OF 6) CVR B BOSS (MR)

MAR250804 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

MAR250805 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #1 (OF 6) CVR D 20 COPY INCV

MAR250806 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #1 (OF 6) CVR E UNLOCKABLE (M

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

In a cabin deep in the mountains of the South of France, the Killer has set up a new base of operations. From this remote hideout, he accepts each new mission with a calculated precision, never straying from the assignment and always returning to this safe haven in the immediate aftermath. This practiced routine is suddenly disrupted though when he discovers that he has some… unexpected neighbors. This unanticipated development seems to have the potential to finally alter the way the Killer sees the world. But for a man in his line of work, change isn't just dangerous, it could be deadly.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM PRH

MAR250820

MAR250821 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR B GLOW VAR BOSS

MAR250822 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR C ANNIV VAR

MAR250823 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

MAR250824 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR E 25 COPY INCV

MAR250825 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR F 20 COPY INCV

MAR250826 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR G 50 COPY INCV

MAR250827 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR H FOC REVEAL

MAR250828 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #42 CVR I UNLOCKABLE DELL

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

More secrets from Erica Slaughter's past are uncovered in a new mission from her early days as a hunter. As Erica works alongside Jessica to earn her teeth, Jessica's own hidden history may change her perception of the House forever…

In Shops: May 21, 2025

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #11 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR

BOOM PRH

MAR250796

MAR250797 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #11 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

MAR250798 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #11 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

The Amory Wars saga barrels towards an epic conclusion in the penultimate issue from Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez. On the eve of the ultimate battle, Ryan's final transformation is revealed as he unveils his shocking master plan. As Claudio, Chase, Coheed, and Cambria prepare to make their last stand against the Red Army, the key to their victory may come from the last person they ever expected. Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert, and Guillaume Martinez set the stage for a poignant and thrilling ending over 20 years in the making!

In Shops: May 28, 2025

BRONZE FACES #4 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

BOOM PRH

MAR250799

MAR250800 – BRONZE FACES #4 (OF 6) CVR B VISIONS

MAR250801 – BRONZE FACES #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SHOF

(W) Shobo, Shof Coker (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Shof

A comrade falls, and the team does not even have time to mourn their passing as blaring sirens signal that the law is not far behind. In the bloody aftermath, the group threatens to splinter, each emerging faction forming their own strategy for the British Museum Heist. But they won't be the only ones with a plan in motion… as Detective Lai uncovers a crucial piece of evidence that will set the stage for an explosive confrontation.

In Shops: May 28, 2025

LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM PRH

MAR250807

MAR250808 – LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR B HARDING (MR)

MAR250809 – LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV HARDING (MR)

MAR250810 – LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV KAPLAN (MR)

MAR250811 – LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR)

MAR250812 – LAST BOY #3 (OF 5) CVR F UNLOCKABLE PANOSIAN (MR)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Alessio Avallone (CA) Dan Panosian

Peter Pan… defeated? The last boy has suffered his first ever loss in Neverland, a shocking turn of events that leaves most everyone stunned and unsure of how to deal with this strange new threat. With the Neverbird's nest and Neverland Forest now in danger, Peter's will is put to the test as he's forced to find a way to drive it back. In London, Wendy's own troubles seem to escalate as tensions rise with her new fiancé.

In Shops: May 21, 2025

MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR A LEMIRE

BOOM PRH

MAR250813

MAR250814 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR B SIMEONE

MAR250815 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR C ANNIVERSARY VAR LEE & CHUNG

MAR250816 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEMIRE

MAR250817 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR E ANNIV 20 COPY INCV LEE

MAR250818 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR F 25 COPY INCV ANINDITO

MAR250819 – MINOR ARCANA #7 CVR G UNLOCKABLE SIMEONE

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Jeff Lemire

A new arc of the acclaimed modern masterpiece begins! Theresa has reluctantly reopened her mom's shop, offering free readings for Limberlost residents. She soon receives an odd request. Brad, the husband of her old flame Missy, tells her that a mysterious symbol has been appearing all over the county… One that may have startling implications…

In Shops: May 28, 2025

