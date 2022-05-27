King Conan #5 Preview: Read it While You Can

Read this preview of King Conan #5 before the titular Barbarian is DCMA takedowned out of the Marvel Universe. That's right. Conan's treated enemy isn't an evil sorcerer… it's international copyright law! Crom! Check out the preview below.

King Conan #5

by Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar, cover by Mahmud Asrar

THE TERRIBLE TRIUMPH OF THOTH-AMON! For years, THOTH-AMON has attacked CONAN from afar…now, at last, they stand face-to-face on this cursed isle to enter into what may be their FINAL BATTLE! Will the showdown for the ages truly end the reign of Conan and his heirs? And – a glimpse into the never-before-revealed past of the Stygian wizard – from the boy worshipping Set to the sorcerer who will strike fear into the Hyborian Age with the utterance of the name THOTH-AMON!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620118100511

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620118100521 – KING CONAN 5 FERRY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.