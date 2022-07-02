King Conan #6 Preview: Grand Finale

After a very synergistic stint at Marvel, Conan is moving on to greener pastures: Titan Comics. Can he survive this preview of King Conan #6? Check out the preview below.

King Conan #6

by Jason Aaron & Mahmud Asrar, cover by Mahmud Asrar

THE FATE OF THE CROWN, THE ISLAND AND THE BARBARIAN KING! CONAN makes his Last Stand! THOTH-AMON shows his true colors! The fate and fortunes of Aquilonia and the Hyborian Age turn! Don't miss the poignant, powerful and unbelievable chapter that closes out this saga of KING CONAN!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620118100611

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620118100621 – KING CONAN 6 ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US

