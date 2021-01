King In Black, BRZRKR and HaHa Top Advance Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. King In Black: Gwenom Vs Carnage topped the Advance Reorders list this week, beating the main King In Black series, with orders for BRZRKR and HaHa also gaining multiple places.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR) $5.99 BOOM KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR D BROOKS FOIL VAR (MR) $5.99 BOOM HAHA #2 (OF 6) CVR A THOROGOOD (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS HAHA #2 (OF 6) CVR B SIMMONDS (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $4.99 BOOM X-MEN LEGENDS #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #23 KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR B BROOKS (MR) $4.99 BOOM CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #1 (OF 4) GLEASON WEBHEAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #57 2ND PTG FERREIRA VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS TMNT LIMITED ED SC $19.99 BOOM HOLLOW HEART #1 CVR A TUCKER $3.99 VAULT COMICS IMMORTAL HULK FLATLINE #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HEROES REBORN OMNIBUS HC LEE DM VAR NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #23 SOUZA BLACK HISTORY VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS YOUNG HELLBOY THE HIDDEN LAND #1 (OF 4) CVR B MIGNOLA $3.99 DARK HORSE SPIDER-WOMAN #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #4 (OF 5) RIVERA SPOILER VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #12 SHAW VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN LEGENDS #1 GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER FAITH #1 $7.99 BOOM

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN BY CHRIS CLAREMONT & JIM LEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 OPENA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC LIM CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INFINITY CRUSADE OMNIBUS HC PLATT DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS LEAGUE OF LEGENDS TP ZED $15.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 NOREM $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NEW AVENGERS BY BENDIS COMPLETE COLLECTION TP VOL 01 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SWORD ART ONLINE PLATINUM COLLECTORS ED HC BOXSET $200.00 YEN PRESS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 PHOTO CVR ED (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES SON OF SATAN CLASSIC TP $39.99 MARVEL COMICS VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION TP VISION QUEST $39.99 MARVEL COMICS RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS MARVEL COSMIC UNIVERSE BY CATES OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS HULK WORLD WAR HULK OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR) (C: 1-0-1) $34.99 VIZ LLC DEATH NOTE BLACK ED TP VOL 01 (C: 1-0-1) $14.99 VIZ LLC X-MEN TP BISHOPS CROSSING $34.99 MARVEL COMICS VISION & SCARLET WITCH TP SAGA WANDA & VISION $39.99 MARVEL COMICS