Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

New Fortnite LEGO Sets Coming Soon with the Mech Cat: KIT

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of new Fortnite-inspired sets

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Fortnite KIT set, turning the fan-favorite mech cat from Chapter 2 Season 3 into a 1,230-piece build.

The LEGO Fortnite KIT model stands 14 inches tall and features detachable limbs, a removable Power Claw Pickaxe, and posable parts.

A companion KIT minifigure and a redeemable Cate Meowdy Outfit add extra value for Fortnite collectors and in-game fans.

LEGO Fortnite KIT pre-orders are live now for $109.99, with the detailed mech cat set launching officially on June 1, 2026.

Kit is a small, original robotic cat character that was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3. Kit is the son of Meowscles and pilots his own mechanical robot suit that allows him to enter the Battle Royale. This iconic character combines a cute appearance with advanced machinery, creating one of Fortnite's more memorable designs. LEGO is now bringing new Fortnite sets to life, including full brick build model characters, including KIT!

Just like their Bone Peely set, LEGO has faithfully brought this cute but deadly kitten to life with a new 1,230-piece set that will stand a whopping 14" tall. It's a set that features a companion KIT minifigure, a Power Club Pickax that can be removed, detachable arms, and a top half that can be separated from the legs. Just like the previous set, LEGO has included a redeemable in-game item for Fortnite fans with the Cate Meowdy Outfit. Pre-orders are already live on the LEGO Store at $109.99, with KIT jumping into action on June 1, 2026.

LEGO Fortnite KIT

"Create an epic video game mech figure with this LEGO® Fortnite® KIT (77081) building set for gamers ages 12 and up. Fans will ignite their creativity as they assemble a KIT model and admire all the awesome details. The mech consists of KIT, a cat Outfit, riding a motorcycle with arms and legs. KIT holds a Power Claw Pickaxe and can be easily removed from the rest of the model, and the arms are posable and detachable."

"There's also a moving element – rotate a crank on the back of KIT's torso to make the motorcycle's wheel spin. An adorable KIT minifigure brings the set to life, and the finished product becomes cool decor to display proudly. The set comes with a bonus in-game item: a Cate Meowdy Outfit that fans can redeem in the LEGO Fortnite video game. Set contains 1,230 pieces."

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