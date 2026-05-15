Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: garfield, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Unveils New Secret Lair x Garfield Collaboration

Magic: The Gathering is getting ready to love lasagna and hate Mondays with the Secret Lair x Garfield: Motivationally Challenged set

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering teams with Garfield for a Secret Lair crossover packed with lasagna jokes, comic-strip flair, and chaos.

The Secret Lair x Garfield release includes three five-card drops: Motivationally Challenged, As Intended, and Entertain You.

Featured Magic: The Gathering cards include Counterspell, Dark Ritual, Beast Within, Sol Ring, and Rin and Seri variants.

Secret Lair x Garfield launches June 15 in the Cats Are the Best Superdrop, with Foil and Non-Foil editions available.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the cards coming to the next Secret Lair set, as they have formed a new collaboration with Paramount to make Magic: The Gathering Garfield cards. Three different sets of five have been put together for this release: one looking like the traditional Sunday morning comic strip, one looking like posters from the animated series, and one set with more traditional-looking cards with insane artwork. All of the Secret Lair x Garfield drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last, as they will launch on June 15 as part of the "Cats Are the Best" Superdrop.

Magic: The Gathering Is About To Hate Mondays With The Secret Lair x Garfield Set

Secret Lair x Garfield: Motivationally Challenged pulls from some of the character's most memorable motivational posters and pairs them with perfectly fitting Magic cards. Ever wanted to express how much you hate Mondays? Beast Within would love to help with that! With five cards, there are plenty of ways to express how you feel at the Magic: The Gathering table.

Secret Lair x Garfield: Our Only Thought Is to Entertain You brings the entertainer beneath the naps, lasagna, and everyday contempt to the forefront. (In this case, "entertainer" could include terrible judgment, an unchecked appetite, and the kind of comic logic that turns one bad impulse into a full-blown hallucination.) When Molten Collapse is actually marinara sauce instead of molten-hot magma, it's either time to cut back on the lasagna—or go even harder.

Secret Lair x Garfield: As Intended takes cards from the first Magic: The Gathering set and asks a simple question: what if Garfield himself art-directed Magic in its early days? It nods to the game's original playtest cards, which used art clipped from newspapers and magazines. Casting a Counterspell never felt so satisfying.

"When Secret Lair realized that cats would get a full Superdrop sales event, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to include Garfield," said Secret Lair Senior Director Lindsey Bartell. "Jim Davis's Garfield comic strips inspired a whole generation of artists and creatives in a way that is truly timeless. We were so thrilled and proud to be able to work with PAWS INC. to bring this to life in a way that feels truly authentic to both Magic and Garfield."

All Secret Lair x Garfield drops will be available in Foil ($39.99) and Non-Foil ($29.99) while supplies last. Secret Lair x Garfield: As Intended: 1x Swords to Plowshares, 1x Counterspell, 1x Dark Ritual, 1x Earthquake, 1x Fog

Secret Lair x Garfield: Motivationally Challenged: 1x Rin and Seri, Inseparable as "Garfield and Odie, Best Buds", 1x Orim's Chant as "Talk to the Paw", 1x Ponder as "Hang in There", 1x Beast Within as "I Hate Mondays", 1x Sol Ring

Secret Lair x Garfield: Our Only Thought Is to Entertain You: 1x It That Betrays, 1x Maddening Cacophony, 1x Maddening Hex, 1x Hunter's Insight, 1x Molten Collapse

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