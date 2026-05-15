Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: the furious

The Furious: Brutal And Awesome Fight Scene Spotlighted In A New Clip

Lionsgate has released a new clip from The Furious, teasing what we can expect from the film: brutal, freaking awesome fight scenes.

Article Summary Lionsgate’s new The Furious clip puts the spotlight on the movie’s brutal, high-impact fight choreography.

The Furious first trailer arrived in late March, but Lionsgate still has work to do to break through a crowded May slate.

A festival pull quote comparing The Furious to The Raid could help the action film connect with loyal genre fans.

The Furious faces competition from Backrooms, with both titles chasing overlapping audiences drawn to intense genre fare.

Lionsgate has released a new clip from The Furious that shows off exactly the kind of fight scene we can expect from a movie like this. We got the first trailer for this film in late March, but Lionsgate will have to put in a little more work if this one is going to find an audience. They are releasing it during a very busy month, with some other big releases bookending the film, which could hurt its box-office potential. This is the type of movie that's seeking out a pretty specific group of action fans, but they are extremely loyal if you can catch their eye. A pull quote citing The Raid, following a successful festival run, is a very good start.

Right now, primary competition is likely going to come from Backrooms, which is also drawing a lot of early positive critical reactions. While there isn't much in the way of genre overlap, the audiences most likely to check out something like Backrooms in theaters are likely the same people you're courting with The Furious. The Venn diagram of horror fans who know that Backrooms is based on an internet concept and action fans who got really excited when someone compared this to The Raid is [mostly] a single, overlapping circle. In this case, it sounds like one hell of a double feature, and you'll be supporting two smaller productions even if they both have major studio backing.

The Furious: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: After the daughter of Wang Wei (Xie Miao) is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin (Joe Taslim) – a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown.

The Furious, directed by Kenji Tanigaki, stars Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, and Joey Iwanaga. It will be released on May 29, 2026.

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