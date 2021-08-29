King Spawn Takes Crown In This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And this week there was only one fit to take the crown with orders of around half a million.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

King Spawn #1 Amazing Spider-Man #72 Wolverine #15 Detective Comics #1,042 Thor #16 Alien #6 Star Wars Darth Vader #15 Avengers Annual #1 Robin #5 Something Is Killing the Children #19

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics – King Spawn ruled the sales this week, followed by the King of Asgard with Thor at the #2 spot.

Salesfish: Hail to the King Spawn. Everything else fell into a fairly predictable sales pattern with Spider-man and Batman still competing to be everyone's favorite superheroes.

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: Two DC titles (both Bat-family books) and six Marvel titles (including five books featuring Spider-Man) on the list, but the real news is that the first two slots were taken by Image (King Spawn) and Boom (Something Is Killing the Children). Superman: Son of Kal-El didn't come near our top ten and barely made our top twenty this week; our readers did NOT like what they saw in the first issue and aren't on board.

Summit Comics & Games: Superman Vs Lobo and Superman 78 had underwhelming launches. Seems to be a current trend with DC launches these days. Darkhawk, Cable, and Something Is Killing The Children barely missed the top ten. Something Is Killing the Children is beginning to near Walking Dead momentum. We'll see if it can last. I keep raising my orders and selling out.

Rodman Comics: Strong week. Nothing really surprising this week other than our copies of previous order of Batman 89 1 suddenly ran out. King Spawn took the top spot.

