Kings And Canvas and Lifeboat in CEX November 2024 Solicits

CEX launch the new graphic novel, Kings And Canvas by Neil Kleid, Jake Allen and Frank Reynoso in their November 2024 solicits.

CEX launch the new graphic novel, Kings And Canvas by Neil Kleid, Jake Allen and Frank Reynoso. As well as Lifeboat by Mason Mendoza and Leandro Rizzo and Planetary Expansion by Christopher Reda and Alonso Molina Gonzales from Critical Entertainment, all as part of CEX November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

KINGS AND CANVAS HC

(W) Neil Kleid (A/CA) Jake Allen, Frank Reynoso

Step into the epic tale of Mammoth, a former boxing champion exiled and imprisoned years ago. Now, after a decade behind bars, he emerges determined to reclaim his family, title, and country. In this transformed America, where man, beast, dragon, and champion clash on the battlefield, Mammoth embarks on a journey across the land. Alongside a motley crew of pirate champions, irritable sea dwarves, and talking, boxing polar bears, Mammoth prepares to challenge the unjust king and the malevolent councillor who once banished him. Join Mammoth on a thrilling adventure of redemption, courage, and triumph in this captivating narrative. Retail: $24.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

LIFEBOAT #1 (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Mason Mendoza (A/CA) Leandro Rizzo

In the Dark Era of space time, moments before particle decay unwinds the atomic fabric of father universe as we know it, Mae, Jacob, and Dove carry the faint, flickering torch of life through an endless void. This short story is about loss, fate, and the hope that we must hold dearly on our journey toward the ultimate unknown. Retail: $2.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

PLANETARY EXPANSION #2 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2024

