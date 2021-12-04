Kirsten W. Larson & Barbara McClintock's The Light of Resistance

The Light of Resistance by Kirsten W. Larson (author of A True Wonder: The Comic Book Hero Who Changed Everything) and Barbara McClintock (Adèle and Simon) is their debut middle-grade graphic novel. And tells the story about the heroism of Rose Valland, who, through masterful spying during WWII, managed to help locate and save over 60,000 famous works of art. Emily Feinberg at Roaring Brook Press has acquired world rights to The Light of Resistance.

Kirsten W Larson tweeted "Hooray! I can finally shout it from the rooftops! I'm doing a #mglit #graphicnovel about curator Rose Valland who spied on Nazis during WWII to save art stolen from Parisian Jews. The incredible Barbara McClintock will illustrate. And the awesome @EmilyFeinberg is editing."

The Light of Resistance will be published in the spring of 2023. Kirsten W. Larson's agent Lara Perkins at Andrea Brown Literary Agency and Barbara McClintock's agent Jennie Dunham at Dunham Literary represented the pair.

Roaring Brook Press is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, and already has a graphic novel imprint First: Second, but now is increasing its own central graphic novel list for children. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media. Jennie Dunham has been a literary agent in New York, New York since May 1992. In August 2000 she founded Dunham Literary, Inc.

She represents literary fiction and non-fiction for adults and children. Her clients have had both critical and commercial success. Books she has represented have appeared on the New York Times Best Sellers in adult hardcover fiction, children's books, and children's book series.