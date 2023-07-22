Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: Kneel Before Zod, sdcc, The Chained, zod

Kneel Before Zod, Superman #850 & The Chained at San Diego Comic-Con

The Superman panel at San Diego Comic-Con has kicked off in Room 6DE and there is stuff to share. Such as Superman #850 gettig acknowledged.

The Superman panel at San Diego Comic-Con has kicked off in Room 6DE and there is stuff to share. You may have noticed yesterday that Bleeding Cool raised the possibility of DC Comics acknowledging that the upcoming Superman #7 would also be #850 if you added all the volumes together, and asked if that might be reflected in some way? Well, it is, with an oversized #850 version of Superman #7 with Josh Williamson, Gleb Melnikov, Dan Jurgens and more.

Then we learned of Kneel Before Zod, a new comic book series published by DC Comics for 2024, by Joe Casey and Dan McDaid, that will be set on Krypton in the days before its destruction. And a world at war, in which the rule of Zod is a necessary and desired one.

"General Zod has lost everything—his son, his wife, his empire—to an invading alien armada. Zod uses guerrilla tactics to destroy the invaders, while amassing the tools he'll need to take his revenge on the family that put him in this position in the first place…the house of El."

The series will be set up with a story in the upcoming Action Comics #1060, out in December 2023.

And we are to anticipate The Chained, a Doomsday-level villain coming to Metropolis. We talked at length about the significance of chains to the legend and trademark of Superman, looking like someone is going to weaponize that. And note the comics in the background, across the DC Comics line. All manner of folk could be threatened by The Chained.

Saturday, July 22 • 12:30pm – 1:30pm Room 6DE

The World of Metropolis

Superman isn't the only force to be reckoned with in Metropolis. The top comic book writers and artists working on stories in the city, including Joshua Williamson (Superman), Sina Grace (Superman: The Harvests of Youth), Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics), and a few others provide exclusive details on what fans can expect in some of the most action-packed comics.

