Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: october 2023, Superman #850

DC Comics To Publish Superman #850 In October, But Do They Realise?

Superman Vol. 6 #7 will be published by DC Comics in October. It will also mark the occasion of 850 issues of the monthly Superman comic book.

Superman Vol. 6 #7 will be published by DC Comics in October. It will also mark the occasion of 850 issues of the monthly Superman comic book, through its various volumes. Bleeding Cool reader Andrew Rubio did the maths for us, looking at the six volumes of the Superman title published since 1939.

Superman (Vol. 1) 1939= 423

Superman (Vol. 2) 1986 = 291 (The title returned to Legacy Numbering with #650 in 2006 going from #226 to #650 during One Year Later)

Superman (Vol. 3) 2011 = 52

Superman (Vol. 4) 2016 = 45

Superman (Vol. 5) 2018 =32

Superman (Vol. 6) 2023 =7

That would make a total of 850 for October 2023. And we know how people like a nice round number like that. Well, usually at least. So, yes, October's Superman #7 will be the monthly book's 850th issue. This does not take into account series like Superman: Son of Kal-El. This only includes the ongoing Superman title. Since Batman, Wonder Woman and Flash returned with their Legacy Numbering (Marvel-style), might Superman do the same? Superman #7 in October might make for a good opportunity to try it out. And justify a few extra pages nd a dollar on the cover price as well, probably.

Here's the look of the most recent issue after the Knight Terrors two-month sabbatical. Will Superman #7 in the upcoming DC Comics solicitations reflect this at all? Anyone take a further look through that DC Connect magazine that seems to be floating about on Reddit or whatnot?

SUPERMAN #6 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Jamal Campbell

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! FIRST APPEARANCE OF A NEW SUPERMAN VILLAIN! THE CHAINED PART ONE! Following the shocking cliffhanger of Superman #5 and the events of Knight Terrors, Superman has learned that Lex Luthor kept a prisoner beneath Stryker's Island for decades. Who are they and why did Lex lock them up? Can Superman unlock the secrets of the Chained? Featuring guest artist Gleb Melnikov! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!