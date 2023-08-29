Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, dawn of dc, Knight Terrors, wonder woman

Knight Terrors Changes How DC Folks Feels About Superheroes (Spoilers)

The Knight Terrors event may have had an effect on everyone in the DC Universe from the most resilient to the most vulnerable.

Knight Terrors has put the world to sleep and brought their nightmares to life. And that includes the superheroes with Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman transformed into creatures out of the superheroes' own nightmares, Super Reaper The Man Of Screams, The Gun-Bat and… Wonder Woman. Knight Terrors spoilers going forward.

And with Insomnia, whose family were killed in the Death Metal event with the Justice League being attacked by parallel universe Batmen, exposing some harsh truths about the Justice League and those who came before them.

With one strong conclusion, however the Night's End ends for the Knight Terrors. You can't put the superhero nightmares back in the box.

And Insomia leaves behind a different DC Universe than he left. With a different attitude towards its superheroes.

Which might just aid the plans of a certain Amanda Waller. More on that to come… will it take the teased Return Of The Justice League to make things better? Or will it just make everything worse?

KNIGHT TERRORS NIGHTS END #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A HOWARD PORTER

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Howard Porter

THE TERRIFYING EVENT CONCLUDES IN THIS THRILLING OVERSIZE ONE-SHOT! Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, along with the DCU's other heroes, have escaped the Nightmare Realm only to find the Nightmare League has followed them home! The entire world has become engulfed in horror, and the last person standing to take down Insomnia is Deadman. But does he want to? And don't miss the exciting ending that continues the Dawn of DC mystery and introduces Dr. Hate! Wait…who is Dr. Hate? Knight Terrors' thrills and chills are brought to the DC Universe by DC architect and superstar writer Joshua Williamson with horrific art by comics legend Howard Porter!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 08/29/2023

