Knights of X #1 Preview: The Quest for a Sales Boost

The war for Otherworld begins in this preview of Knights of X #1, like a continuation of Excalibur but with higher sales due to lower numbers. The fact is, nobody wants to read a comic with double or gods forbid triple digits. Who can even count that high? The average Marvel reader gets shaky after 6 or 7. Unless you're talking about variant covers, of course. Then, the more the better! Anyway, check out the preview below.

Knights of X #1

by Tini Howard & Bob Quinn, cover by Yanick Paquette

THE QUEST BEGINS HERE, WHERE MUTANTS ARE HATED AND FEARED ONCE AGAIN! The gates to Otherworld are closed – and Captain Britain is trapped on the wrong side! Usurpers Merlyn and his right-hand man, King Arthur, are now in control of Lunatic Citadel. Furies the size of Sentinels raze villages to the ground in their hunt for the "witchbreed." Cutoff from Krakoa, Betsy Braddock is Otherworld's only hero – and to save her people, Betsy must recruit a round table of her own. The Knights of X gather to restore the rightful order and rescue desperate mutants – but their quest is about to get so much bigger than that. This is the era of destiny…and the fate of Otherworld lies at the center of mutantkind's future. Don't miss this essential piece of the new Krakoa!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620256000111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620256000121 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 MULLER DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620256000131 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 REIS TEASER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620256000141 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 SEGOVIA PROMO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620256000151 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 HETRICK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620256000161 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 DAVID LOPEZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620256000171 – KNIGHTS OF X 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

