Kry Garcia To Hit Thought Bubble With Meteors This Weekend

Comic book creator Kry Garcia has a comic book debut for Thought Bubble this weekend. Meteors was originally published digitally for the ShortBox Digital Comics Fair, this will be its print debut.

"Miranda has premonitions, although they never seem to come true. It's the end of the Summer and she and her friends have met one last time before they leave for university. Today she had another vision." 28 pages, A5 in size, we have a preview of Meteors below. Check out Ky Garcia's site for this and other titles.

"Meteors is a slice-of-life tale which blends a sense of the extraordinary and the prosaic in the subtlest of character pieces. (…) It is a comic that is defined not just by what isn't said but by what isn't shown. One that doesn't so much ask the reader to fill in the narrative gaps but to embrace them and accept them on their own terms." – Broken Frontier

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!