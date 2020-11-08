Krypto The Superdog Returns To DC Comics Kids Line

Krypto the Superdog was a Warner Bros cartoon for the Cartoon Network and then Kids WB from 2005 to 2007, with two series with 39 episodes in total. The show was developed by producers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini, who had produced the successful Batman: The Animated Series and Superman: The Animated Series. But rather than continuing in that style, Krypto was produced in a manner reminiscent of the Hanna-Barbera shows of the 1960s to the 1980s, from the sound effects down to the animation style, with veteran Hanna-Barbera designer Iwao Takamoto serving as a creative consultant. DC Comics also put out a comic book alongside the series under their Johnny DC imprint, for a mere six issues, from Jesse Leon McCann and Min Sung Ku. And that was that last anyone thought about it for fifteen years. It was not right for its time. But maybe it is now?

In June, DC Comics will be republishing the Krypto the Superdog comic book as a collected graphic novel, and fitting into their current DC Kids line, which has been finding success in bookstores, book fairs and through the likes of Amazon. With Krypto The Superdog joining original graphic novels such as Dear Justice League, DC Super-Hero Girls, My Video-Game Ate My Homework, Swamp Kid, and more.

RUFF, RUFF, AND AWAY! Come along on the exciting adventures of KRYPTO THE SUPERDOG! He might've just been a pup when he left Krypton, but Krypto the Superdog is all grown up and ready to protect his new family and his new home, Earth! Whether traveling through space, working with other superdogs, or making jokes about Streaky napping the day away, Krypto is ready for any adventure! Collects Krypto the Superdog #1-6.

Might this also signal a return of interest in the cartoon? And maybe even another Krypto series? Could its time be now?