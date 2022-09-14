Kubert School Graduates Join Savage Tales Winter Special from Dynamite

Dynamite Entertainment's fantasy anthology from earlier in the year, reviving the Savage Tales name, trademark and logo, did well enough to return in its own right, created by the likes of Scott Bryan Wilson and David Avallone with a new Savage Tales: Winter Special for December, created with Kubert School graduates, Mariano Benitez Chapo and Hamish Munro-Cook.

This December's special will feature two up-and-coming artists and graduates of the prestigious Kubert School, Mariano Benitez Chapo and Hamish Munro-Cook. They'll be teaming up with fan-favorite writers Scott Bryan Wilson (Pennyworth) and David Avallone (Elvira, Bettie Page) for two of the four tales in this action packed new one-shot that will be debuting with covers by Arthur Suydam, Liam Sharp and Rafael Kayanan.

Savage Tales is back with four tales of brutality, thrills and spills. The party starts with "Devil Juice" by Wilson and artist Max Fuchs (Altered Carbon: One Life One Death) as Vampirella's sister Draculina wants revenge on an enemy demon but has to go through a wall of body builders first. Wilson then teams with Benitez Chapo for "Crypt Junkies" as Vampirella accompanies a TV crew when they open a 1,000-year-old sarcophagus… with bloody results. Avallone and Munro-Cook bring us a new story of Captain Gulliver Jones and the savage world of Mars in "His War Chapter II." Then Avallone and artist Eman Casallos (Alice Cooper) take us to the dying world of Barsoom for more adventures with John Carter, Warlord of Mars and his mate Dejah Thoris.

Founded by legendary artist Joe Kubert, known for his acclaimed war, superhero, drama, and autobiographical comics, The Kubert School offers students a high quality and challenging education in Cartooning and Graphic Art. They are committed to investing their time in preparing students for the rewarding and exciting careers and opportunities ahead of them. The Kubert School is located in Dover, NJ. Savage Tales is an anthology series that dates back to the early 1970s when it existed as a black-and-white comic-magazine starring Conan the Barbarian. It was an attempt by Marvel Comics to enter a field dominated by Warren Publishing with their titles Vampirella, Eerie and Creepy. Since 2007 Dynamite has shepherded this legacy title, with full-colour sword and sorcery tales of Red Sonja, and then joined by other hit characters. Fans who have collected each variation to date will love to continue building their sets of Arthur Suydam's iconic homage covers.