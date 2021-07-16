Late And Returnable: Superman And The Authority

Superman & The Authority #1 by Grant Morrison and Mikel Janin is published this Tuesday by DC Comics. But the FOC date for Superman & The Authority #2 is this Sunday. And retailers would like some idea of how the first issue sells before putting down non-returnable orders for issue 2. And told DC Comics as much. Well, DC Comics has now decided to make Superman & The Authority #2 later and also fully returnable. As a result, Superman & The Authority #2 has slipped from the 3rd of August to the 17th of August. Superman & The Authority #3 has slipped from the 17th of August to the 14th of September. And Superman & The Authority #4 has slipped from the 7th of September to the 29th of September.

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #1 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don't scream Justice League. So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he'll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They'll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel. This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janin (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/20/2021

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #2 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Clark Kent and Manchester Black continue to put Superman's new team together, even though keeping Black in check seems like just as difficult a job as convincing the new recruits to come along. The pair hits different parts of the world looking for different types of heroes. While Midnighter, Apollo, and Natasha Irons only need to tie up some loose ends before getting on board, the Enchantress is going to be a little harder. Superman is going to have to set her free from a deadly illusion hell-bent on destroying her before she can help him save the universe. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/17/2021

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #3 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Superman put the Authority back together, but why? What threat is out there that only this group can contend with? The Ultra-Humanite, of course! This fearsome foe is forming a team of his own, one designed to go fist-to-fist with the Authority. It will be their baptism in battle to prove if Superman is right that regardless of who we are, there is a hero lurking inside even the worst of us. This penultimate issue is an important chapter in the new Superman mythos, helping to set up where Clark Kent goes next…and who he goes there with. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/14/2021

SUPERMAN AND THE AUTHORITY #4 (OF 4) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Is the team ready for what's next? Will the Man of Steel's new super-group fall apart before they even begin? The Ultra-Humanite has put together his own team of rogues designed to match the Authority fist for fist. This series comes to an explosive conclusion that will threaten to split the Man of Steel in half! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/28/2021