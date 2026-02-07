Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute flash, late

LATE: Superman: Book Of El & Absolute Flash Slow Down A Little

LATE: Adventures Of Superman: Book Of El #7 #8 and Absolute Flash #12 slow down a little

Adventures of Superman: Book of El #7 is slipping down the schedule a little. The series was originally solicited for March last year, before being delayed. And now, this finale to Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Superman series, even as he has signed an exclusive deal with Marvel Comics, is being delayed further. Well, I suppose it's one way to keep Johnson in house for longer. Or maybe there is less editorial room for a book whose writer has jumped ship.

Anyway, Adventures of Superman: Book of El #7, originally scheduled for the 4th of March, has now been delayed until the 1st of April. And Adventures of Superman: Book of El #8 originally scheduled six weeks later for the 24th of April now be delayed another couple of weeks until the 6th of May…

While Absolute Flash #12 has slipped a little from the 20th of February to the 4th of March. You'd have thought that would have been a little speedier…

Milestone Compendium Five softcover was solicited for the 16th of June but is now rescheduled for the 21st of July. JLA Book Three was solicited for the 21st of April and is now scheduled for the 5th of May. And Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Omnibus Vol. 2 was solicited for the 12th of May and is now scheduled for the 16th of June.

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN BOOK OF EL #7 (OF 12)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

DAWN OF THE RED KING! A son of Superman reigns as King of Apokolips! How will the universe's most radical Kryptonian supremacist respond to the true Last Son of Krypton, and what does the Red King want with Osul-Ra? $3.99 4/1/2026

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

SUPERMAN AND CHILD: UNITED? Superman will always help someone in need, but since he was thrown into the future, his first priority has been to rescue Otho and Osul-Ra. The Valkyries of Phaelosia have offered him a chance to reunite with his daughter, but will that give him time to save his son? What sacrifices are necessary to prevent Kryl-Ux from rewriting reality? And Ronan Kent's reliance on Brainiac finally comes to light! $3.99 5/6/2026

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN FORT FOX BE SAVED? Wally must face his demons in order to save Fort Fox! But when the dust settles, what is the future of the Flash?

$4.99 3/4/2026

