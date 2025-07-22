Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Leah Moore Writes The Funeral Project: Z2 Comics October 2025 Solicits

Leah Moore writes The Funeral Project, part of Z2 Comics' October 2025 solicits, alongside The Return Of The Blues Brothers graphic novel

Article Summary Leah Moore pens The Funeral Project, a new graphic novel inspired by The Funeral Portrait's music and lore.

Welcome to Suffocate City launches October 2025 from Z2 Comics, with art by Andres Labrada and Leah Moore writing.

Return of Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake premieres, featuring original and new creative team members.

Dan Aykroyd reveals the Blues Brothers graphic novel at San Diego Comic-Con with major press coverage planned.

Leah Moore and Andres Labrada are launching a graphic novel Welcome To Suffocate City, based on the music of The Funeral Portrait, the Atlanta rock band, Georgia, compared to My Chemical Romance, Ghost, and Motionless In White. And now part of Z2 Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside The Return of Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake, by Stella Akyroyd, Luke Pisano, James Werner and Felipe Sobreiro. With Dan Akyroyd unveiling that volume at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

The Funeral Portrait: Welcome to Suffocate City (Hardcover Edition)

STORY BY: LEE JENNINGS & CALEB FREIHAUT

WRITTEN BY: LEAH MOORE

ILLUSTRATED BY: ANDRES LABRADA

EDITED BY: JASMINNE SARAVIA

COVER ART BY: ANDRÉS LABRADA

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 22, 2025 | STANDARD HARDCOVER | $24.99 | ISBN: 9798886562132

Join us for the tale woven by acclaimed writer Leah Moore, from the songs and videos by The Funeral Portrait. Irving Westhound, a driven man on a mission, tries to discover why the kids of the town are unable to resist the siren call of the Cults' enigmatic leader before it's too late!

– 650K+ Spotify Monthly Listeners and extensive touring throughout 2025 and beyond

– The band's debut album featured breakout singles "Suffocate City" (feat. Spencer Charnas) and "Holy Water" (with Ivan Moody), which each hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in November 2024 and June 2025, respectively

– Known for their cinematic music videos and lore-driven songwriting, the band naturally extends into visual media

Return of Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake (Hardcover Edition)

STORY BY: STELLA AYKROYD, LUKE PISANO, JAMES WERNER

ILLUSTRATED BY: FELIPE SOBREIRO

COVER ART BY: FELIPE SOBREIRO

OCTOBER 8, 2025 | FOC DATE: SEPTEMBER 15, 2025 | HARDCOVER | $34.99 | ISBN: 9798886561913

It's 1997, almost two decades after the events in THE BLUES BROTHERS film and Chicago law enforcement is once again in pursuit of the notorious musical criminal, Jake Blues, after a mysterious jailbreak. On the case is up and coming detective, Robert Papageorge, whose world is turned upside down when his mother reveals that the fugitive he's after is his biological father… While investigating, Robert receives a little help from Elwood Blues and musicians, and discovers what everyone is actually chasing: The Briefcase full of Blues, a powerful blues relic. An unlikely partnership forms between Robert and Wolfie, an orphan from the Blues Brothers' alma-mater, St. Helen's of the Blessed Shroud. Together, they unravel a web of mysteries tied to Blues Brothers adventures with Jake and Elwood that we've never seen before!

– Features a brand-new foreword by Dan "Elwood Blues" Aykroyd himself

– Press coverage in DEADLINE, BILLBOARD, ROLLING STONE, YAHOO, PARADE + POPVERSE

– Written by Stella Aykroyd (Dan's daughter) and Luke Pisano (John's step-son) + James Werner

– Illustrated by Felipe Sobreiro ("Weird Al," Motorhead, Cheech + Chong)

– Dan Aykroyd to appear at San Diego Comic Con to unveil the book

– Book to be announced via a major press campaign May 6th 2025

– Multiple press waves to follow including on June 20th for 45th Movie Anniversary

– Companion "Making Of" podcast to premiere in October on the SNL Network

*"The Blues Brothers Story Lives On With This New Graphic Novel:"*

