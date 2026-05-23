Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, Nature Valley

Nerdy Food: Nature Valley Launches Multiple PB&J Bars

General Mills recently released several new versions of the Nature Valley PB&J Bars, offering several flavors and options for kids and adult kids.

Article Summary Nature Valley expands its snack lineup with new PB&J Bars and Kids Soft Baked Bars aimed at easy, grab-and-go snacking.

Nature Valley Kids Soft Baked Bars arrive in Chocolate Chip Cookie, Peanut Butter Brownie, and S'mores flavors.

Nature Valley Soft Baked PB&J Bars are available in Peanut Butter & Strawberry and Peanut Butter & Grape.

Designed for lunch boxes, road trips, and busy days, Nature Valley bars deliver kid-friendly flavor with less mess.

General Mills recently released several new versions of the Nature Valley PB&J Bars, offering up options to kids and the adult kids out there as well. First off, their Soft Baked Bars are available in Chocolate Chip Cookie, Peanut Butter Brownie, and S'mores. Meanwhile, their Soft Baked Bars are out with Peanut Butter & Strawberry and Peanut Butter & Grape options. These are literally created to be easy to snag snacks for anyone no matter what their age, but year, they're geared towards kids. We have more details about all of them for you here as they're available in the snacks aisle

Nature Valley Kids Soft Baked Bar

Enjoy double the delicious fun in every bite! Nature Valley Kids Peanut Butter Brownie Soft Baked Bars feature a peanut butter layer, plus a chocolatey layer for one exciting snack. Naturally flavored, each bar delivers 5g of protein, 8g of whole grains (at least 48g recommended daily), and a good source of fiber. Perfect for playtime, practice, or an on-the-go snack, these kid-approved bars fit easily in lunch boxes, sports bags, backpacks, and more. Grab a pack for road trips, game days, or a tasty treat for the whole team. No matter when you serve them, Nature Valley Kids Bars make snack time something to look forward to! Contains one regular cardboard box of Nature Valley Kids Soft Baked Bars, Peanut Butter Brownie, Protein, 5 bars, 6.75 oz; perfect for instant snacking.

Nature Valley Soft Baked PB&J Bar

This soft-baked on-the-go snack reimagines the classic peanut butter and jelly in a kid-approved format. It's the comfort of PB&J, reinvented as a convenient grab-and-go bar for school mornings, busy afternoons and everything in between! Available in Peanut Butter & Strawberry and Peanut Butter & Grape flavored jellies, these bars offer the familiar sweet and nutty taste families know and love without the prep, crusts or sticky mess.

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