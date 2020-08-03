LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees the release of Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights. Though for some it may be a little tricky to track it down. Copies have been selling on eBay from $25 to $30, while the 1:25 cover has been selling for up to $400 (but can be found for under $300 if you are lucky), The odds of finding a copy for the cover price of $5.99 is unlikely unless a) you preordered if and your retailer is a mensch, b) you line up in a socially distant fashion on Tuesday or Wednesday morning or c) just go digital. So why all the fuss? Well, it's the appearance of The Robin King. Who first appeared as a Groblin in Death Metal #2 but in Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights you get his origin, and identity.

The obvious suspect was a Dark Dimension version of Damian Wayne, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd or Timothy Drake. But it's none of them. With Aldred displaying his guilt in the creation of the sadistic, violent, sociopath that is The Robin King…

…also known as the young Bruce Wayne.

The young Bruce Wayne. Master Wayne. And the story that will may see The Batman Who Laughs overtaken in popularity for this young, sadistic version of Batman who didn't need any Joker virus to turn him into what he is… as Scott Snyder quoted, to Barry Allen, who makes fun of his massive utility belt when they meet on our earth for the first time, "Thanks either way Barry! I worked really hard on it. It actually contains a way of killing every one of your friends. THIS pocket here was for you, the version I fought on my world I mean. See, on MY earth I dug up your dead mum, irradiated her corpse with this really neat speed-force-cancelling toxin, and then stuffed her into one of your Flash rings. It made this amazing boing sound when she popped out and landed in your arms! Hey, you want to see?"

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights is out tomorrow. Death Metal #3 is out the following week,

The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a dinosaur? ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 07.29.20 In Shops: Aug 05, 2020 SRP: $5.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6)

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jonathan Glapion (A/CA) Greg Capullo

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed-but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin! ON SALE 07.08.20In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $4.99