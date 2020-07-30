Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King

Thanks to certain speculation regarding The Robin King, multiple advance copies of next week's Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights one-shot from a variety of creators from DC Comics are currently selling for $25 each on eBay right now.

The 1:25 cover is selling for $400. But should they be?

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights is a one-shot telling the stories behind the Bad Batmen of the series, each with their own multi-dimensional origin, There is heavy speculation that it will feature the character being seen as The Batman Who Laughs of this series, The Robin King. A version of Batman's Robin that is his own malevolent force of evil with a cheery disposition. Who he is under the mask, Scott Snyder hasn't revealed. But we quoted him talking about the character in various interviews.

Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
To Barry Allen, who makes fun of his massive utility belt when they meet on our earth for the first time, "Thanks either way Barry! I worked really hard on it. It actually contains a way of killing every one of your friends. THIS pocket here was for you, the version I fought on my world I mean. See, on MY earth I dug up your dead mum, irradiated her corpse with this really neat speed-force-canceling toxin, and then stuffed her into one of your Flash rings. It made this amazing boing sound when she popped out and landed in your arms! Hey, you want to see?"

Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
Bleeding Cool has already reported that Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights has gone to a second printing.

Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
Death Metal #2 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

But here's the thing, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights is not The Robin King's first appearance. It is revealed he is one of the Groblins appearing in Death Metal #2. In Legends Of The Dark Knights, we get his origin and we see him a rudimentary version of The Robin King costume. But he does not have the name yet.

Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
Death Metal #2 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

For that you have to wait for Death Metal #3 for a full-on introduction and full costume to the already-a-speculator-and-fan-favourite.

Price-wise, right now Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends Of The Dark Knights is selling for up to $25 on eBay, but the already published Death Metal #2 is at cover price for $3.99. And Death Metal #3 is also at $3.99… in case you think there is scope.

