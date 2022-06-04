Legion of X #2 Preview: Faustian Bargain?

Mother Righteous offers Legion immense power in this preview of Legion of X #2… but what's the price? $3.99. Well, that's just the price to find out what the price is because the preview ends right before she can answer. But it'll probably be worth it. Check out the preview below.

Legion of X #2

by Si Spurrier & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Dike Ruan

GOD FOR SALE! LEGION is offered an unholy deal by MOTHER RIGHTEOUS, wheeler-dealer of the astral plane. But is the price worth the prize for a young man stuck in his father's shadow? Meanwhile, the Skinjacker grows bold. Not content with stealing identities of other mutants, he turns his powers on the Legion of X… And while newly arrived Arakki badass WEAPONLESS ZSEN has a beastly clash with a dangerous X-Man, her chaperone NIGHTCRAWLER is otherwise engaged – – giving a massage…?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.69"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620254600221 – LEGION OF X 2 SLINEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

