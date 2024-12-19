Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: jamal campbell, zatanna

Lettered Preview Of Jamal Campbell's New Zatanna #1 For February 2025

A lettered preview of Jamal Campbell's new comic book Zatanna #1 from DC Comics for February 2025

Article Summary Discover Jamal Campbell's new Zatanna comic series debuting February 2025, featuring exciting artwork.

Zatanna grapples with a ghostly adversary in this thrilling six-issue series by superstar Jamal Campbell.

Jamal Campbell and Ariana Maher bring magic to life with art and lettering in Zatanna #1 out February 19th.

Explore Zatanna's world with main and variant covers by top artists like Chris Bachalo and Derrick Chew.

The new Zatanna comic book series by Jamal Campbell from DC Comics in February. Back in September, Bleeding Cool asked "Will DC Comics Give Zatanna An Ongoing Series In 2025" after the Zatanna mini-series consistently placed in top ten sales of the week, was prominent in the current Absolute Power series,and in the Justice League. Then DC announced a new six-issue Zatanna DC All In series is launching in February 2025 from writer/artist Jamal Campbell. and showed off some very pretty artwork. But now Bleeding Cool has that artwork fully lettered…

ZATANNA #1 (OF 6) CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W/A/CA) Jamal Campbell

SUPERSTAR JAMAL CAMPBELL KICKS OFF AN ALL-NEW ZATANNA LIMITED SERIES! Zatanna Zatara, the Mistress of Magic, is back on tour! She's got her stage crew back together and is looking forward to a new, less chaotic chapter of life. However, her plans are disrupted before they even begin when her stage crew is abducted by a ghostly new adversary, The Lady White. Now, Zatanna is plunged into machinations of tricks, swords, and curses that threaten to tear her apart from the inside out!

"Wonder, mystery, mischief, and fishnets make up the core of a quintessential Zatanna Zatara stage show, and it's high time she returned to the spotlight," said Campbell. "In her newest DC Comics series, Zatanna is dragged down a rabbit hole of cursed swords, hidden truths, and multiple brushes with death. She'll need all her wits and every spell she can muster in order to make it out the other side in one piece. It's been a dream tackling Zatanna's world, introducing brand-new allies and adversaries as well as bringing back some old classics that haven't been seen in a while. I'm weaving all my appreciation of the character into these pages in order to show and prove what makes Zatanna so magical."

Zatanna #1, written and illustrated by Jaal Campbell with lettering by Ariana Maher, will be published on February 19 with main and variant covers by Campbell and variant covers by Chris Bachalo and Jaime Mendoza, Sozomaika, David Talaski, Saowee (1:25), and Derrick Chew (DC Showcase variant).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!