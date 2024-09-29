Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: 2025, zatanna

Will DC Comics Give Zatanna An Ongoing Series In 2025?

Will DC Comics give Zatanna an ongoing series in 2025? Bleeding Col tries to cast a revelation spell for the next year ahead.

Article Summary The new Zatanna mini-series has consistently ranked in the top ten weekly comic sales, even outperforming Batman and Superman titles.

Zatanna's character has gained prominence in DC's Absolute Power series, collaborating with Superman on magic-related tasks.

Created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson in 1964, Zatanna has been a key figure in various Justice League storylines.

Her current mini-series, Zatanna: Bring Down The House, by Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodriguez, has surprised the market with its sales.

It was a while ago that Bleeding Cool got the word a Zatanna/Robot Man series called Hex And Violence was in the works. It came to nothing, though we did get a Knight Terrors tie-in series with the pair. But readers have noticed that the new Zatanna mini-series that is coming to a close soon has consistently placed in the top ten sales of the week, outselling all manner of Batman and Superman titles. The character has also been prominent in the current Absolute Power series, gaining back her magical powers and working with Superman to open certain travel corridors in the DC Universe through the shadows. Given this prominence, it would seem likely that DC Comics might want to see if there is a similar audience for an ongoing series featuring the character.

One of DC's Silver Age characters, Zatanna was created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, and first appeared in Hawkman #4 in 1964 in a storyline that crossed over a number of titles, and early example of the crossover, and would culminate in the Justice League Of America. Daughter of the renowned magician Zatara, who first appeared in Action Comics #1, it was later revealed that Zatarra belongs to the homo magi race, a unique subset of humanity endowed with innate magical abilities. She has taken up leadership positions in the Justice League and the Justice League Dark. She was played by Serinda Swan in Smallville.

Her prominence increased in Alan Moore's Swamp Thing run, which saw John Constantine gather Zatanna, Mento and Sargon the Sorcerer to confront the Great Evil Beast with a séance, which saw Zatara die. She would later become a prominent character in the Books Of Magic series. and in 1993, Zatanna starred in her first solo limited series, titled Zatanna: Come Together, as well as in 2005 as part of the Seven Soldiers, that dealt with the guilt she was suffering over mindwiping Batman and Catwoman over various issues, and revealing that she and Bruce Wayne were childhood friends, and that Zatara trained Bruce Wayne in escapology. Zatarra had her first ongoing series in 2010 by Paul Dini and Stéphane Roux, which ended with #16 and the New 52 relaunch, where she joined the Justice League Dark instead. She has appeared in the comics, and grabbed a couple of graphic novels along the way. But the current mini-series, Zatanna: Bring Down The House by Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodriguez, with the final issue out at the end of the month, seems to have surprised the market in terms of sales.

Might Zatanna get the ongoing that the New 52 deprived her of once again? The final issue is out the week before Hallowe'en, on the 23rd of October, 2024.

ZATANNA BRING DOWN THE HOUSE #5 (OF 5) CVR A JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (MR)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Javier Rodriguez

AND NOW FOR HER GRAND FINALE! Zatanna's been hunted by demons, terrorized by warring factions of magic, whisked halfway across the world by an ex–always running from the past rather than daring to face it down. But when it becomes clear that the ghost that haunts her lies in the kaleidoscope of childhood memories she's tried so hard to forget, will she be able to turn back the clock to not just save herself but the very fabric of magic? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

