Lex Luthor Involved With Bendix's Rising In Superman: Son Of Kal-El?

At the end of last month's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #6 by Tom Taylor and John Timms gave a better look at President Henry Bendix of Gamorra's plans to be a super power of super-powers. With the results of his various experimentation on display.

And labelled with a special font from Dave Sharpe as "The Rising" as something about to begin. In today's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7, we see an unholy alliance formed.

Between Lex Luthor and Henry Bendix, two bald powerful men conspiring across the world.

And teleporting in the latest batch of Gamorran super-heroes to meet their fate. B43 was a US nuclear bomb, of which two thousand were made in the sixties, to be dropped from planes, with a 70 kiloton to one megaton worth of explosive power. And Lex Luthor echoing "The Rising". From the final page of the last issue, from this issue and the solicit for next month, Henry Bendix is creating a superpowered population to not just increase his own power base, but also to decrease the powers of others. Is that why Luthor is playing along with "The Rising"? And it's not just some new virility pharmaceutical concoction?

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #7 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/18/2022 SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Dan Mora

Henry Bendix's plans for ultimate control threaten every superhero on Earth. And, in trying to stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Superman makes himself a target of business and world leaders. He is seen by too many as a force that must be stopped. How much can even a Man of Steel stand against before he bends?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/8/2022