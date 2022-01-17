Meet The Gamorra Corps (Briefly) In Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7

In the preview to tomorrow's Superman: Son Of Kal-El #7, we got to see the opening pages, from Tom Taylor and John Timms, published by DC Comics tomorrow. Including this tragedy. Spoilers of course.

The deaths of the Gamorra Corps. The who, you ask? Why, the Gamorra Corps. And that's where Bleeding Cool does it's thing…

Gamorra was the WildStorm country, an outlaw island nation in the western Pacific Ocean, and now part of the DC Universe. Its ruler Kaizen Gamorra was overthrown by the immortal John Colt, and became a factory of cybernetic experiments and illegal technology. When John Colt was overthrown, Kaizen Gamorra returned to power. Shunning biological experiments for more traditional terrorism, he was defeated by The Authority. But in the DC Universe, Gamorra isn't run by Kaizen Gamorra or John Colt. But another familiar Wildstorm face. Henry Bendix, created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi for Stormwatch #1 in 1993. Also known as The Weatherman, he led Stormwatch, the United Nations Special Crisis Intervention Team unit after being a member of Team One. He also discovered The Bleed, he designed the implants that would create Midnighter and Apollo, as well as recruiting Jenny Sparks, Rose Tattoo, and Jack Hawksmoor to the team, leading to the creation of The Authority without him, revealing him as a manipulating psychopath. But now? President of Gamorra, and revealed to have been creating meta-human, super-powered individuals through genetic manipulation, including Jon Kent's boyfriend Jay Nakamura, as Bendix imposed a cruel, fascistic government. But it appears that his new super-team has met a nasty fate… not at the hands of Jon Kent.

Oh and yes, this scene does not appear in the comic book. In case you wondered.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #7 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/18/2022