Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: liam sharp, Starhenge

Liam Sharp's StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus Out in July 2026

Liam Sharp's StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus will be out in July alongside the collection of Book One: The Dragon and the Boar

Article Summary Liam Sharp returns with StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus, launching from Image Comics in July 2026

Amber, Daryl, and Merlin are lost in strange realms, fighting to find each other and regain their memories

The series blends Arthurian legend and sci-fi, exploring creativity, comics, and personal discovery

Book Two features stunning variant covers and Book One's trade paperback releases at the end of July

Liam Sharp, known for Conan, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Death's Head II, is bringing back his Eisner-nominated StarHenge with a new four-issue miniseries, StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus, launching in July from Image Comics. In StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus, Amber, Daryl and Merlin appear stranded in strangely familiar realms, without any real sense of who they are or how they got there. Will they be able to find each other and solve the mystery of their surreal captivity? "StarHenge has always been more than just a time-and-realm-hopping fantasy series," said Sharp. "It's about creativity, the medium of comics, and telling stories. But it's also about finding our way when we feel lost."

"Liam Sharp is a man on a mission; his ornate linework and his love of art, comics and narrative have been a gift to us for decades. Now with his gorgeous painted series Starhenge, he generously expands on those gifts by pushing his muse, inviting us along and continuing to take no prisoners," says Bill Sienkiewicz

With variant covers by Mike Perkins, Barry Kitson, Tony Parker, Ben Stone, and Matylda McCormack-Sharp, StarHenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus #1 will be available on Wednesday, the 1st of July. StarHenge Book One trade paperback will be available at the end of July.

Starhenge Book 1: The Dragon and the Boar Paperback – July 28, 2026 by Liam Sharp

A sweeping and complex new take on Arthurian legend where Merlin stands at the center of a war that will decide humanity's fate. What if the legend of Merlin was born in the distant future? In Starhenge, Liam Sharp fuses Arthurian mythology with explosive sci-fi, sending a time-traveling warrior hurtling into ancient Britain—and into the path of a young Merlin destined to change history. As war echoes across centuries and the truth behind Stonehenge is revealed, past and future collide in a visually stunning epic about fate, power, and the stories we tell to survive.

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