Life Is An Open Door To CEX February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations

Life Is An Open Door is a new one-shot being published by CEX in their February 2025 solicits by Mason Mendoza and Alonso Molina Gonzales.

Life Is An Open Door is a new one-shot being published by CEX in their February 2025 solicits and solicitations, by Mason Mendoza and Alonso Molina Gonzales, an anthropomorphic office thriller about a working-class Dalmatian seeking escape from the greyhound track.

LIFE IS AN OPEN DOOR #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mason Mendoza (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Have you ever worked in a cramped office, looked at the exit door, and felt that urge to get up from your desk and make a break for it? Al, the working class Dalmatian, channels his animal impulses in this fun comic book short story about giving into instinct and going remote. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

PLANETARY EXPANSION #5 (OF 8) (MR)

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there. Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

HOPELESS MAINE HC BOOK TWO INHERITANCE (Resolicit)

(W) Nimue & Tom Brown (A/CA) Tom &Nimue Brown

Growing up with magic doesn't mean you have all of the answers. On the strange haunted island of Hopeless, Maine, young Salamandra explores the limits of her powers and the strength of her convictions. Both she and her newly discovered friend, Owen Davies, face life-changing events at the Pallid Rock Orphanage and begin to take control of their own lives. Just as magic has limits, so does the ability of adults to shield children from harm and consequences in this often dire place. This is not a story about growing up. It is a story about thinking you had grown up already—and finding it wasn't so simple after all. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 3/26/2025

