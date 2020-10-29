Local Comic Shop Day 2020 – Image Comics Has Four

Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO – the organization that runs Local Comic Shop Day – says the goal of this year's event is still the same, "To get comic fans into their local shop for the holidays. To celebrate the local comic shop" But Local Comic Shop Day 2020 has a new look. First of all, it's on a Wednesday instead of a Saturday, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The organizers decided that since Wednesday is traditionally the day that new comics come out, that should be part of the celebration. Also, in order to expand the day to all stores and make sure everybody gets to celebrate, the organizers have eliminated the requirement that stores have to register for the day.

Image Comics look to have four titles with special variants for Local Comic Shop Day, on Wednesday, 25th of November. And while Boom Studios has silver foil variants, Image Comics titles are more likely to be going for gold. We only have one of the covers so far, another Dr Seuss-parody cover for Ice Cream Man #20, but there will also be special covers for participating stores for Monstress, Spawn and a reissue of Invincible #1 to accompany the new animated series.

LCSD 2020 ICE CREAM MAN #20 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP209164

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

"FOR KIDS"

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish. Three fish, four fish, have some more fish. Five fish, six fish-are you sickish? Seven fish, eight fish…it's getting late fish. Nine fish, ten fish, everyone you love will die and life is pointless so why even get out of bed you little worm you sick little insect with your sad flailing arms and creepy-crawly legs my god I've never seen such a pathetic specimen how sad how truly tragic…red fish, blue fish.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $4.99

LCSD 2020 MONSTRESS TALK-STORIES #1 (OF 2) GOLD FOIL

IMAGE COMICS

SEP209163

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A/CA) Sana Takeda

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

LCSD 2020 SPAWN #312 CVR E MCFARLANE

IMAGE COMICS

SEP209162

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Todd McFarlane

"CULT OF OMEGA," Part Two of Three

Spawn needs help and the only hero who can be of use is another SPAWN. In this case that is the JIM DOWNING Spawn. The man who once wore the same symbiote costume as Al Simmons himself! Together they invade an island that is home to the newest threat to humanity… the villainous OMEGA SPAWN.

TODD McFARLANE and CARLO BARBERI continue their twisted tale of SPAWN vs. OMEGA SPAWN!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $2.99

LCSD 2020 INVINCIBLE #1 GOLD FOIL LOGO

IMAGE COMICS

SEP209165

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Cory Walker

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020 SRP: $4.99

