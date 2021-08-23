Logan Supports Piracy in This Preview of Wolverine #15

Wolverine really has it in for Solem. The Arakki mutant has something Wolverine doesn't: three dicks. And Wolverine isn't going to stand for that, so he's on the hunt for his new arch-nemesis, teaming up with Arakki pirate Sevyr Blackmore in this preview of Wolverine #15. This preview shows that Blackmore has beef with Solem too, though it seems more likely to be about money than penises. Can this unlikely duo track down Solem and chop off two of his dicks, returning Wolverine to his status as the mutant with the most dicks (unless you count Multiple Man — he needs to die next)? That will remain to be seen. Wolverine #15 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out the preview below as the first act of Jonathan Hickman's X-Men reboot continues… indefinitely!

WOLVERINE #15

WOLVERINE comes face-to-face with Arakkii pirate crime lord SEVYR BLACKMORE! But will their fight lead Logan to the clues he needs to catch SOLEM, or put him right where the manipulative mutant wants him?

