Lorelei Bunjes Joins Image Comics As Director of Digital Services

It always happens. I start writing the Top 100 Power List for the comic book industry for the year, and suddenly everyone starts changing jobs. Lorelei Bunjes will join Image Comics as Director of Digital Services, effective immediately. She will oversee Image's Digital channels and report directly to Eric Stephenson, Publisher & Chief Creative Officer at Image.

For the last twelve years, Lorelei Bunjes has worked at IDW, joining in 2008 as Director, Digital Services, Vice President, Digital Services from 2012 and from 2019 to 2020, Vice President Technology & Information Services. Since leaving IDW a year ago, reported by Bleeding Cool at the time, she has worked as an Information Technology Business Consultant with La Brea Land & Cattle and consulted with Image Comics. She also previously worked at the San Diego Comic Art Gallery and at WildStorm/DC Comics, which used to be seemingly compulsory for anyone at IDW.

"We've been working with Lorelei for about a year now as a consultant and have been so thrilled with her passion and level of insight that we knew we needed to find a way to make her part of the team as soon as possible," said Stephenson. "I look forward to seeing where she takes us as we head into 2022."

Image Comics states that Lorelei Bunjes will be "working closely with the Sales and Marketing departments to grow Image in the digital space" and that she will "drive the sales strategy for the company's digital editions and work closely with various digital partners, including IPG, Kindle, Apple, Google, Hoopla, Humble Bundle, and more." And that Image's Digital Sales Coordinator, Emilio Bautista, will now report to and work closely with Bunjes.

Bunjes added: "Comics have long been a passion of mine. It's a truly unique medium with how empowering it is for storytellers and how engaged its audience is. I could not be more excited about joining Image and supporting comics, creators, and readers."