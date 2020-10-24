Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services, Quits?

It wasn't that long ago that Lorelei Bunjes, lifelong comic book fan and Vice President Technology & Information Services at IDW Publishing oversaw the Doctor Who line at IDW when I wrote the Tenth Doctor story, Room With A Deja View. Bunjes began as a director of IDW in 2008, was promoted to Vice President of Digital Services in 2014 and last year was promoted to her current role. But Bleeding Cool has been told that she recently quit the company.

Neither IDW nor Bunjes returned emails or messages, and Bunjes has not yet updated her LinkedIn profile. Bunjes was also Managing Director at the neighbouring IDW-run San Diego Comic Art Gallery from January 2018 until this June. This is how she lists her role on LinkedIn. And we get a plug too.,

Lorelei is the Vice President of Technology & Information Services at IDW Media. During her time at IDW, she has introduced new technologies and information systems that have improved the company's operations and efficiencies. IDW's Publishing operations can now quickly and easily collaborate with artists and writers located around the world and coordinate with manufacturers and distributors globally. In addition to improving and supporting IDW's operations and logistics with technology, Lorelei has helped bring comic publishing to digital platforms. Lorelei has developed several workflows and software tools that significantly reduced digital comic production time while improving quality and keeping up to date with the latest specs for the multiple file types required by different platforms. She also manages the ongoing development and delivery of tools and promotional collateral for IDW's marketing and sales teams, allowing them to easily manage relationships with hundreds of media outlets and to distribute promotional items quickly. Lorelei has been a panelist at several events on the topic of digital comics, including the San Diego Comic-Con and Hollywood Book Fair, and has spoken at the University of California, San Diego about the comics industry. She has been a finalist for the San Diego Top Tech Exec award in for the last several years and appeared on Bleeding Cool's Top 100 Power List, a list of the most powerful persons in the comic industry.

IDW, like many publishers has been going through a few ructions this past year, in and out of furlough, firing a number of staff, firing, then hiring then firing, then hiring a new publisher. taking financial protection and furloughing staff in shutdown, and losing money in the process. They also were the victims of their own success over the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Last Ronin #1, written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, after they printed fewer copies that were ordered, having to allocate orders, annoying a lot of retailers but also driving the price of the comic to $50 on eBay.