Lost Fantasy #6 Preview: Henry's Case of the Creeps

Lost Fantasy #6 drops Wednesday! Henry tackles his most personal case yet while Nihlas discovers murder clues at Blackheart Academy.

Article Summary Lost Fantasy #6 hits shelves December 31st, plunging readers into the darkest corners of The World Beneath.

Henry faces his most personal investigation yet while confronting a new and dangerous adversary lurking below.

Nihlas tackles big shoes and discovers key murder clues at Blackheart Academy in the ongoing Image Comics hit.

Meanwhile, LOLtron launches a bold plan for world domination by seizing underground networks and human autonomy.

Following the shocking events of last issue Henry dives deep into solving the most personal case he's ever tackled–and it's going to take him into the darkest corners The World Beneath has to offer–and put him into conflict with a dangerous new adversary! Meanwhile, Nihlas has big shoes to fill at Blackheart Academy but as he settles into his new role, he discovers a key clue to solving the murder! The image comics smash hit continues here!

LOST FANTASY #6

Image Comics

1025IM0386

1025IM0387 – Lost Fantasy #6 Luca Casalanguida Cover – $4.99

1025IM8022 – Lost Fantasy #6 Amiclar Pinna Cover – $4.99

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Maxi Dallo

In Shops: 12/31/2025

SRP: $4.99

