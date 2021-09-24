Lots Of Slabbed Sandman (Mostly CGC 9.8) At Auction This Weekend

Sandman time… "I will show you terror in a handful of dust… then slab the dust in plastic, preserving the terror in perfect condition for centuries to come." A bunch of high grade copies of Sandman through the run, CGC slabbed at (mostly) 9.8 are up for auction from Heritage Auction sin the next three days. With the Netflix TV series coming and the second series of the Audibal adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic comic book fantasy creation with Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this is clearly an opportune time to sell – and set a new market price for individual issues.

Sandman #2 (DC, 1989) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Cain, Abel, Mildred and Mordred appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $35. CGC census 9/21: 102 in 9.6, 43 higher.

Sandman #6 (DC, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $15. CGC census 9/21: 71 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #26 (DC, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Kelley Jones and George Pratt art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 22 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #27 (DC, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Kelley Jones and Dick Giordano art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $6. CGC census 9/21: 16 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #28 (DC, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Kelley Jones and George Pratt art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 14 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #30 (DC, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Stan Woch and Bryan Talbot art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 18 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #42 (DC, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Delirium appearances. Dave McKean cover. Jill Thompson and Vince Locke art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 16 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #46 (DC, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Death and Delirium appearances. Eight page "Death Talks About Life" insert. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Jill Thompson and Vince Locke art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 19 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #57 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mark Hempel art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 25 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #58 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mark Hempel art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 14 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #64 (DC, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Teddy Kristiansen art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 11 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #66 (DC, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mark Hempel and Richard Case art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 13 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #67 (DC, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mark Hempel and Richard Case art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 28 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #68 (DC, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Mark Hempel art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 12 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #73 (DC, 1995) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Death Appearance. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Michael Zulli art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 21 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #74 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Jon J. Muth art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 9/21: 29 in 9.8, none higher.

Sandman #75 (DC, 1996) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Last issue. Pull-out poster included. Neil Gaiman story. Dave McKean cover. Charles Vess art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $5. CGC census 9/21: 48 in 9.8, none higher.