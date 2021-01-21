Louise Simonson Brings Back The Women Of Marvel For April

It's amazing the difference a decade-and-a-half makes. In 2006 and 2007, Marvel Comics published Women Of Marvel trade paperbacks, collecting stories starring female characters. The first included a couple of writers/artists, the second had none. In 2010 they published another two issues with new material, which had a handful of women creators amongst the men, although outnumbered. Oh and Greg Land did the cover to issue 2.

Things have moved on. The Women Of Marvel podcast and convention panels have exploded into a brand of their own. And in April, it looks like Marvel are trying again. The WLouise Simonson Brings Back The Women Of Marvel For Aprilomen Of Marvel #1 in Marvel's April 2021 solicitations, now referring to the creators as much as the characters. And it all begins with Louise Simonson.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

NATASHA ALTERICI, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, NADIA SHAMMAS, ELSA SJUNNESON, ANNE TOOLE & MORE! (W) Eleonora CARLINI, JOANNA ESTEP, SKYLAR PATRIDGE, KEI ZAMA & MORE! (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY Amanda Conner

WHO RUN THE WORLD? YOU ALREADY KNOW. CELEBRATE THE WOMEN OF MARVEL WITH AN EXTRAVAGANZA OF EXTRAORDINARY TALENT!

The future is female! Get in on the ground floor with this amazing assembly of writers and artists from all over entertainment. Comics legend Louise Simonson kicks things off with a must-read introduction! Nadia Shammas punches the glass ceiling with the Jade Giantess! Elsa Sjunneson grits her way to the front line with Captain Peggy Carter! Sophie Campbell goes feral with a bone-grinding Marrow story! Video game-and-comics writer Anne Toole makes her Marvel debut in a blaze of glory! Natasha Alterici of Heathen fame charges sword-first into the Marvel Universe! With astonishing art from new and established artists Kei Zama (Transformers, DEATH'S HEAD), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (Fantastic Four, Fraggle Rock) and more, you're sure to come away powered up and ready to slay – in high heels and boots alike.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99