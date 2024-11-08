Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Doll Parts, Luana Vecchio

Luana Vecchio's Doll Parts Gets a Punk Music Video With NIIS

Luana Vecchio, creator of the Lovesick, has worked with punk band NIIS for a song and video inspired by the series.

Luana Vecchio, creator of the Lovesick comic at Image Comics, and the upcoming Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale series, has worked with punk band NIIS for a song and video inspired by the series. Directed by Meriel O'Connell and starring NIIS lead singer Mimi Doe, the music video for Lovesick features Doe as dominatrix, in the manner of Mother Demon Domino from the comics.

"One of the things I love most about art is how creating it inspires others to create more," said Vecchio. "It's incredibly beautiful and, in a way, so romantic. That's exactly what I thought when Mimi sent me the demo of 'Lovesick.' I was amazed that someone on the other side of the world could create something that captured the essence of my work so perfectly. NIIS' 'Lovesick' is bold and addictive, just like the world of my comic. As I listened, I could imagine each scene vividly coming to life. When I wrote Domino, I envisioned her as a natural performer who loves to dance and sing; I had a clear sense of her voice, sweet like a mother's yet sharp as a demon's. I'm almost spooked by how perfectly Mimi captured her, as if she read my mind. I was blown away by the quality of NIIS' music video. Everything is so perfectly done! I love how the visuals echo Lovesick's style while the band still told their own story. Hats off to everyone involved—I've lost count of how many times I've watched it!"

"When we were writing the song 'Lovesick,' my guitarist started kicking around a dark riff," said Doe. "I hadn't found the words to put on it yet. Actually, I wasn't really feeling inspired until that night. I was laying in bed with my boyfriend and he asked if I wanted to read together. He pulled out Lovesick and I immediately was awestruck. I couldn't get enough of Domino. She was so beautiful, strong, scary, and so fragile at the same time. Domino's character conveyed so much power to her audience, and the fragility and incompleteness spoke to me so much. I kept getting lost in her character amongst everything else going on in the comic. 'I would never let you shatter me' continues throughout the song because I truly feel as if no one could shatter Domino, except maybe herself. For the music video, Meriel O'Connell directed it and she was so amazing. I explained to her how much the comic meant to me and how I really wanted to incorporate Domino's character into the story. She really went above and beyond, and took it and ran. I'm grateful I got to live in a world where I was my version of Domino for a second. I just can't wait for Luana's next chapter."

Added Vecchio about the upcoming Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale miniseries: "Since Lovesick was released, both Domino and I have received so much love. This support inspired me to write Doll Parts: A Lovesick Tale, the prequel that tells Domino's teenage story. I feel that female adolescence isn't explored enough—at least, not in the way I'd like. Growing up as a girl can truly be a terrifying experience: getting unwanted attention, dealing with a changing body, and discovering love and sexuality. For some of us, these can be real-life horror experiences. That's why I'm so proud of this prequel; I feel I've told this story with the freedom, honesty, and sensitivity it deserves. I love how, with Image Comics, I truly feel free to express both my creativity and my worldview, finally bringing a female experience to comics that is still too rarely explored."

The music video for NIIS's Lovesick is now live on YouTube and the song is now available to purchase or stream.

DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #1 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT240399

(W) Luana Vecchio (A/CA) Luana Vecchio

Mini-Series Premiere. A twisted new entry in the Lovesick universe from Russ Manning Award winner Luana Vecchio. Twelve-year-old Madeleine dreads the idea of growing up. She fears becoming like the cruel older girls or facing the contempt of her devoutly religious mother. But most of all, she doesn't want to become a target for the monsters that are out there, hiding in plain sight. However, a stomach-churning discovery forces Madeleine to confront the harsh reality that growing up isn't a choice-it's survival. Part coming-of-age and part horror-thriller, Doll Parts is a must-read for both seasoned fans and newcomers to the twisted universe of Lovesick, where youth and innocence are nothing more than meat for the cruel. In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99 DOLL PARTS A LOVESICK TALE #2 (OF 4)

IMAGE COMICS

NOV240436

(W) Luana Vecchio (A/CA) Luana Vecchio

Madeleine's adolescence is in full swing: boys, horror movies, gore sites, and dangers lurking around every corner. But Mad's a big girl now. She knows how to handle herself… Right?In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

