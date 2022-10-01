Luciano Bernasconi's Wampus in Hexagon Comics October 2022 Solicits

Luciano Bernasconi is an Italian comic book artist who worked at fellow artist Carlo Cedroni's Studio Barbato, Editions Lug in France, and Edizioni Europer in Rome. He co-created characters such as Wampus, Kabur and Phenix and also Ami Barry, L'Autre, Billy Boyd, Bob Lance, Comte de Saint-Germain, Frères Thunderbolt, Gladiateur de Bronze, Jean Girodet, Jeff Sullivan, Kit Kappa, Sibilla, Starlock and Waki, later working for Il Giornalino, Edifumetto and Il Messaggero in the eighties, Gordon Linch, Intrepido, Crimen in the nineties, and in the noughties returning to Kabur, Phenix and Wampus for Semic Comics.

Eighteen years ago, he teamed up with other writers and artists to reclaim the rights to his characters under the banner of Hexagon Comics. And it is that work that Hexagon Comics USA is putting back into print in October. European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

OCTOBER 2022 NEW RELEASE: WAMPUS #3: THE END TIMES

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 170 p. b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-153-4. US$15.95

stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Ladrönn.

Contents:

Foreword by J.-M. Lofficier

8. THE SACRAMENTOF EVIL

9. ENTER: DRAGUT

10. THE FALL OF CAMELOT

11. THE MARK OF ROME

12. THE POWER OF KABUR

13 & 14. THE END TIMES

EPILOG: DRAGUT. art & dialogues by Jean-Marc Lainé

EPILOG: GALLIX. story by Nathan Legendre; art by Marco Lataste

Annotations by Jean-Marc Lofficier

Wampus was the herald of a second generation of comic heroes and magazines launched by Editions Lug in 1969, which eventually led to Jaleb, Homicron, the Time Brigade, Kabur, Jeff Sullivan and many more. Wampus is a shape-shifting monster sent to Earth by an evil cosmic power called The Great Mind to sow havoc and destruction. He can change into any form by merely touching water, and revert to type by coming into contact with fire. His only adversary seems to be a French ex-secret agent named Jean Sten, whom, in typical Invaders tradition, no one believes. In this third and final issue, Wampus travels to the ends of time for his final duel with Jean Sten, which will decide once and for all the fate of the Earth. Guest-stars: Kabur, Gallix, C.L.A.S.H., the Time Brigade and more. Six thrilling stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier, illustrated by Luciano Bernasconi, plus two extra bonus stories.