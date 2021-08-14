Luke Skywalker to the Rescue… Maybe… in Star Wars #16 [Preview]

The War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event rages on in Star Wars #16, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Leia, Lando, and Chewy are as close as they've been to recovering the frozen Han Solo, but there are a couple of major obstacles in their way. Can Luke Skywalker arrive in time to save the day? He'll have to get through a Star Destroyer on his own first. Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS #16 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Carlo Pagulayan

"MISSING IN ACTION"

• LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN battle BOBA FETT for the ultimate prize – HAN SOLO!

• But they are not the only people who have come to the remote world of JEKARA seeking the smuggler. DARTH VADER, JABBA THE HUTT and more are in the mix as well… Jedi LUKE SKYWALKER may be the Rebels' only hope…

• …but WHERE is he?

Rated T

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99