Lunar Continues To Show Diamond How Distribution Can Be Done.

Lunar Distribution, the new distributor for DC Comics for the West and South of the US, is showing everyone how to pack comic books. One of the biggest retailer grips over Diamond's distribution is comic books arriving damaged. This appearance by Denver retailer Dennis Barger at a Diamond Retail Summit is legendary as a result. But Lunar, created by online store DCBS, seem to be following through their delivery to readers with their delivery to comic stores.

One retailer tells us "there is no way more bubble wrap would have fit into the box. There was bubble wrap all around the comics and trade paperbacks so it would not touch the sides or top."

They even ravedabout the Young Justice trade even being wrapped in plastic and taped. "I tried to show it in the one picture. I do not believe Diamond ever themselves plastic wrapped a trade.

"The comics are all wrapped in clear plastic to prevent damage also. Often Diamond just stacks two piles of comics per box with nothing else. The UPS delivery guy will place the comics on their sides (even with the this side is up printed on the sides of the Diamond boxes) and the weight shift will cause damage to the comics as the slide causes folded covers and or back page of the comics getting folded over." But with Luna's packages, "I could throw the box across the room and not damage the comics."

As for the DC Comics titles, there do seem to be a number of unfortunate ads for events that a) were in the past b) never happened c) aren't going to happen.

Here's a better look at some of the DC Comics titles available from this Tuesday.

