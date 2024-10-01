Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: binc, hurricane

Macmillan Matches Donations For Books & Comic Shops After Hurricane

Macmillan Publishing matches $10,000 Donations for Bookstores and Comic Shops after Hurricane Helene hits across the country.

BINC is receiving urgent aid requests from stores affected by the hurricane's devastation across six states.

Victims face trauma, power outages, and communication issues, with ongoing relief efforts for water and cleanup.

BINC has supported over 10,000 families since 1996, providing financial aid during severe hardships and emergencies.

The Book Industry Charitable Foundation, or BINC, has been receiving dozens of calls for help from bookstores and comic shops in the path of destruction from Hurricane Helene, which travelled more than 500 miles across six states. Macmillan Publishers has now announced it will donate up to $10,000 as a matching gift against private donations made to BINC to help out. This means any donations made will now have double the impact.

"We are already hearing from book and comic people who are traumatized, unable to find friends and family, and without water and electricity," said Binc Executive Director Pam French, "and we know there will be more stores in need of disaster relief as the waters recede, the cleanup begins, and cell phone signals return. We are grateful for our friends at Macmillan for their willingness to partner with us in support of bookstores and comic shops."

Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene has seen hundreds of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways, with over one hundred and thirty fatalities to date. In North Carolina, people without power, signal, or roads have been lining up to get fresh water and to send messages out to family and friends.

The Book Industry Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that coordinates charitable programs to strengthen the bookselling community. Established in 1996, the core program provides assistance to bookstore employees who have a demonstrated financial need arising from severe hardship and/or emergency circumstances. Since its inception, the organization has provided over $11 million in financial assistance and scholarships to more than 10,000 families. Support for the Foundation's programs and services comes from all sectors of the book and comic industries. Binc's mission is to strengthen the bookselling and comic shop communities through charitable programs that support employees, owners, and their families.

