Mad Cave Launch Nakama Imprint for Manga, Manhwa, Manfra and Manhua

Mad Cave Studios has announced the launch of Nakama Press, a new imprint dedicated to publishing manga, manhwa, manfra, and manhua.

Nakama Press aims to bridge East and West with indie stories and famed studio partnerships.

New imprint spotlights diverse genres for all ages, including original and licensed titles.

Exclusive preview at Anime NYC with Nakama Press Senior Editor Kristen Simon and Marketing Director Allison Pond.

Mad Cave Studios has announced the launch of Nakama Press, a new imprint dedicated to publishing manga (Japanese comics), manhwa (Korean comics), manfra (French manga), and manhua (Chinese comics) from around the world. This will join their other imprints, Maverick, Papercutz, and Amazing Comics, and is set to launch their first titles in the summer of 2o25.

"Committed to becoming a cultural bridge between East and West, the imprint is a mix of indie stories and partnerships with esteemed studios like Tatsunoko Production, Rainbow Group, and more, is a combination of fresh talent and beloved franchises that promise to deliver a compelling reading experience that appeals to manga enthusiasts and newcomers alike. It will feature a variety of stories catering to readers of all ages, highlighting its commitment to delivering engaging and inclusive content, showcasing original stories and licensed titles that promise to captivate audiences with diverse genres and artistic styles. "Our mission with Nakama Press is to connect readers with stories that resonate universally, transcending cultural boundaries," said Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios, "We believe in the power of storytelling to bring people together, and Nakama Press is our way of celebrating that through the incredible world of manga and graphic novels." "As Mad Cave Studios continues to expand their footprint in the graphic novel industry, bringing a vibrant world of unique content to readers across the globe, this bold new chapter will continue to expand their offerings and explore the intersection of Eastern and Western storytelling traditions. The launch of Nakama Press comes at a time when interest in manga and graphic storytelling is at an all-time high, particularly among younger readers and multicultural communities. By offering a mix of original and licensed content, Nakama Press seeks to capture the imagination of readers and establish itself as a leading voice in the world of manga and graphic novels. "Mark Irwin continued, "We have an amazing team of creators and editors who bring different voices and perspectives to our projects. Nakama Press celebrates that and offers readers a rich tapestry of stories that entertain, inspire, and resonate deeply with audiences worldwide."

Those attending Anime NYC will get the first look with Kristen Simon, newly appointed Senior Editor of Nakama Press, and Allison Pond, Director of Marketing for Mad Cave Studios, during the Manga-Inspired Graphic Novels with Mad Cave panel on Saturday, the 24th of August, in Room 5 from 6-7pm.

